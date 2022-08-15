Laurie Simpson Crouch

has joined the Virginia Holocaust Museum as Marketing Director. She will be responsible for coordinating marketing, advertising and public relations efforts to support the museum's mission to educate audiences of all ages about the Holocaust and other genocides. Most recently, she served as Director of Marketing at Rudlin Torah Academy in Richmond, where she managed all of the Academy's marketing and communications initiatives. A graduate of Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pa., Simpson Crouch earned a degree in mass communications and history with a concentration in public relations. Learn more at vaholocaust.org.