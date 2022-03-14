Leigh Nance has joined NDP as Vice President of Account Management. A member of the agency's leadership team, she oversees the entire scope of client relationships including business, marketing and brand strategies. NDP is a full-service advertising and marketing agency headquartered in Richmond. Learn more at ndp.agency.
Leigh Nance
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stephen joins Atlantic Union Bank as VP, SBA Lending Relationship Manager to help facilitate the growth of SBA Lending focusing on expanding t…
Chris Shockley - President and CEO at Virginia Credit Union