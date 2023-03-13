The Woman's Club of Richmond and The Bolling Haxall House Foundation announce Leighann Scott Boland as their new Executive Director. Leighann has more than 30 years of nonprofit management experience in the Metro Richmond area and received her degree in Historic Preservation from University of Mary Washington. The Woman's Club of Richmond has been committed to educating, inspiring, and engaging members since 1894. The Bolling Haxall House Foundation is responsible for maintaining the home of The Woman's Club, the 1858 Bolling Haxall Mansion, while ensuring it remains a vital resource for the Metro Richmond community.