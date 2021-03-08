Leonard Levitch

CFP®, BFA Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC Kasch, Levitch, McAleer & Associates Levitch has 30 years of experience and was named to the list of "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" by Forbes magazine again for 2021. The rankings are based on data from the nation's most productive advisors. The list recognizes advisors who demonstrate high levels of professionalism and business success. Levitch was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, and providing financial advice anchored in understanding his client needs and expectations.