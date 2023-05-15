CFP®, BFA Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC Kasch, Levitch, McAleer & Associates Levitch has 32 years of experience and was named to the list of "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" by Forbes magazine again for 2023. The list recognizes advisors who demonstrate high levels of professionalism and business success by providing financial advice anchored in understanding client needs and expectations. This is his 5th year on the list. Levitch is a partner at Kasch, Levitch, McAleer & Associates which was also was named to the "Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams" in 2023.