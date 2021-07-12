Starling International announces the promotion of Linnea Athey to Director of Operations. Athey started her career with Starling in 1999 as a pre-school teacher. She was promoted to lead teacher in 2009 and to administrator in 2015. Athey has a wealth of experience in education and has spent most of her leadership career in work force development. Starling is the 2021 Top Workplace 1st Place winner and provides early care and education for children birth through middle school in two buildings on the West End. Starling also provides virtual school leadership for Pre-K - Middle School and is a site for Virginia's Pre-School Initiative for 3-4 year olds.