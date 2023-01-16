 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lisa Harmon

Lisa Harmon

Lisa C. Harmon, CIC, CPIA has joined the Independent Insurance Agency of Virginia, Inc. as the Chief Operating Officer and head of their insurance services division. She has been an underwriter, production underwriter, producer, and consultant and served the last 7 years as the Senior E&O Advisor for The PIA of VA/DC. Prior to PIA she was the Executive Vice President of a regional agency for 15 years. Her specialty is professional liability and casualty insurance programs. In her most recent position with PIA her primary focus was E&O and Cyber insurance for independent insurance agencies. She has been a CIC since 1996. In her role with IIAV and its insurance operations, Lisa will be responsible for new agency business development, marketing, training and overall operations of the organization.

