 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Logan Brunette
0 Comments

Logan Brunette

  • 0
Logan Brunette

Logan Brunette joins Perkins Law, PLLC as a summer associate. She is currently a student at University of Richmond School of Law.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pros and cons of cryptocurrency rewards credit cards

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shann Evans
On the Move

Shann Evans

NDP, a full-service advertising and marketing agency with offices in Richmond and Roanoke, is growing its team in Richmond. "Our internal oper…

Josephine Roebuck
On the Move

Josephine Roebuck

Geoff McDonald & Associates, a Richmond personal injury law firm, announces the addition of a senior manager.

John D. Gilbody
On the Move

John D. Gilbody

MeyerGoergen PC is pleased to announce that John D. Gilbody has joined MGLaw. John received his undergraduate degree at Penn State before obta…

Amy Boze
On the Move

Amy Boze

NDP, a full-service advertising and marketing agency with offices in Richmond and Roanoke, is growing its team in Richmond. "Our internal oper…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News