Maddie Pullen

Maddie Pullen

Maddie Pullen is a Junior Designer at initiate-it, a digital-first marketing and advertising agency in Richmond. In this role, she will help strategize, design, execute and analyze digital and traditional assets, including social media posts, ads, landing pages and motion graphics. She earned a degree in art history from Sewanee: The University of the South.

