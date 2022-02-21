Worth Higgins & Associates announces promotions across its senior management and production management teams.
Marc Wonderling joins the company as Director of Marketing Services.
Past president Benny Bowman will remain with the company in a transitional role as a Director. Additionally, Butch Kelly has been named Director of Production and Mandy Moore has been promoted to Account Services and Process Manager.
The employee-owned firm is Virginia's largest sheet-fed commercial printer. Since 1970, the company has served the printing and communication needs of businesses and organizations throughout the mid-Atlantic.