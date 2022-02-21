 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marc Wonderling

  • 0
Marc Wonderling

Worth Higgins & Associates announces promotions across its senior management and production management teams.

Marc Wonderling joins the company as Director of Marketing Services.

Past president Benny Bowman will remain with the company in a transitional role as a Director. Additionally, Butch Kelly has been named Director of Production and Mandy Moore has been promoted to Account Services and Process Manager.

The employee-owned firm is Virginia's largest sheet-fed commercial printer. Since 1970, the company has served the printing and communication needs of businesses and organizations throughout the mid-Atlantic.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Molly Bates

Molly Bates

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, announces promotions in the Asset Managemen…

Mary Beth Murphy

Mary Beth Murphy

United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) promoted Mary Beth Murphy to Chief Communications Officer. UNOS serves as the nation's transplant syst…

Chris Cosby

Chris Cosby

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Cosby to Senior Vice President of Power Supply effectiv…

Watch Now: Related Video

Owners of Steam Bell Beer Works in Chesterfield - how the pandemic changed their business model

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News