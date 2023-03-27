Ms. Grier is the former Director of Corporate Philanthropy for Dominion Resources and the former Vice President of the Dominion Foundation. She has been an active member of Richmond's philanthropic community for more than 30 years, including past chairmanships with the Valentine and Leadership Metro Richmond. The Woman's Club of Richmond has been committed to educating, inspiring, and engaging members since 1894.
Marjorie Grier, President of The Woman's Club
