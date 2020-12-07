Mark Crutcher, CPCU, is joining Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia in a newly created position as Vice President, Innovation and Marketing. Mark completed his undergraduate degree at Virginia Tech and his MBA at the University of Richmond. He joins Mutual Assurance after two years at Safe Auto, where he worked as a Senior Product Manager, and eight years as Vice President of Marketing, Underwriting and Product Development for Lititz Mutual.
Mark Crutcher, CPCU
Related to this story
Most Popular
MEDARVA Healthcare has hired Kelly Fitzgerald as the Radiology Technologist for the organization's new MEDARVA Imaging Center. In her position…
David Craig Landin has established the Landin Law Group, PLLC, whose primary office is located in Richmond, VA.
Sterling Eanes has joined Chesapeake Payment Systems as a Merchant Services Sales Executive.
Brenda Toney has joined Team Hensley at Liz Moore & Associates.