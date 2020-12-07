 Skip to main content
Mark Crutcher, CPCU
Mark Crutcher, CPCU, is joining Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia in a newly created position as Vice President, Innovation and Marketing. Mark completed his undergraduate degree at Virginia Tech and his MBA at the University of Richmond. He joins Mutual Assurance after two years at Safe Auto, where he worked as a Senior Product Manager, and eight years as Vice President of Marketing, Underwriting and Product Development for Lititz Mutual.

