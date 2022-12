with Duke Development LLC is Chair of the St. Joseph's Villa Board of Trustees with Blue Ridge Bank is Chair-Elect of the St. Joseph's Villa Board of Trustees , retired, Markel Corporation, is Secretary of the St. Joseph's Villa Board of Trustees The SJV Board of Trustees also welcomes Louise L. Foster (retired); Lee Ann Gudorp with Timmons Group; Yvonne Mastromano with Virginia Voice, Inc.; and Lauren W. Waller with Williams Mullen, PLC. For more information, visit NeverStopBelieving.org.