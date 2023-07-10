Chesapeake Bank adds new Mortgage Loan Officer, Martyn Banner, to their Chesterfield area expertise. He was born and raised in Manchester, UK and is a graduate of Runshaw College in England having studied Business Finance and Geography. He began his banking career in 1999 as a Personal Banker and Mortgage Loan Consultant and after a brief period gaining his Series 6 and 63 licenses. In 2008, he began to acquire many state licenses in mortgage lending as a correspondent lender. "We are excited to have Martyn join our Chesterfield Branch as the Mortgage Loan Officer for the area," stated Dianne Pillsbury, VP, Senior Mortgage Loan Officer, AMP of Chesapeake Bank. "His enthusiasm and drive will bring a whole new dynamic to the Mortgage Team."