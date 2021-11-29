Mary A. Gordon

Virginia Home for Boys and Girls is a nonprofit that has been serving children in crisis since 1846. We now provide transitional living services in group homes to youth 11-17; an Independent Living Arrangement in apartments to youth 17-21 who are aging out of foster care; and emergency housing to young adults 18-25 who identify as LGBTQ+. We also offer a specialized K-12 school and therapeutic resource center. We are constantly evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of our community.