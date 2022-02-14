United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) promoted Mary Beth Murphy to Chief Communications Officer. UNOS serves as the nation's transplant system. Murphy oversees advocacy, government relations, member and employee communications, digital marketing, and multimedia and website design.
Mary Beth Murphy
