ARCO Design/Build is happy to announce that Matt Godfrey has joined our team as Project Architect. Based in our Richmond office, Matt contributes to our in-house design team in the mid-Atlantic region. Matt graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelors of Science and a Master of Architecture.
Matt Godfrey, AIA
