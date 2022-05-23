Matt Hassler

joins PunchOut2Go as Director of Strategic Partnerships. PunchOut2Go, an enterprise resource planning, eProcurement spend management, and global B2B integration company, welcomes Hassler who brings 16 years of Software as a Service (SAAS) partnership development and sales experience to the organization. He will focus on strengthening current strategic partnerships and building new relationships with PunchOut2Go's customers and partners around the world, reminding them that the same team, same owners, same products and services, will continue to deliver solutions that extend far beyond punchout solutions. Hassler brings years of experience maintaining enterprise relationships. www.punchout2go.com