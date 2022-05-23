 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matt Moen

  • 0
Matt Moen

joins PunchOut2Go as Vice President of Sales. PunchOut2Go, an enterprise resource planning, eProcurement spend management, and global B2B integration company, welcomes Moen who has a passion for developing high performing teams, having cultivated leaders across multiple industries in the Software as a Service (SaaS space). At PunchOut2Go, Moen will be responsible for driving sales development and growth, building and maintaining customer relationships and helping foster team professional growth. PunchOut2Go will be rebranding to TradeCentric which is slated for early June. www.punchout2go.com

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mastercard to begin trial tech program where you pay with your face

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News