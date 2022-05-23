joins PunchOut2Go as Vice President of Sales. PunchOut2Go, an enterprise resource planning, eProcurement spend management, and global B2B integration company, welcomes Moen who has a passion for developing high performing teams, having cultivated leaders across multiple industries in the Software as a Service (SaaS space). At PunchOut2Go, Moen will be responsible for driving sales development and growth, building and maintaining customer relationships and helping foster team professional growth. PunchOut2Go will be rebranding to TradeCentric which is slated for early June. www.punchout2go.com