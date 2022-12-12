has joined the Richmond Symphony as Director of Artistic Planning and Orchestra Operations. He has been a professional musician, educator and arts administrator for over a decade. Previously, he had served in various roles with the Champaign-Urbana Symphony, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance.
Matt Wilshire
