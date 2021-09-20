 Skip to main content
Melissa Lane
Melissa Lane

Melissa Lane

United Network for Organ Sharing, the nation's transplant system, is pleased to announce the promotion of Melissa Lane to director of the Organ Center, which assists members with organ allocation, transportation and maintenance of the national transplant waiting list. Lane oversees daily operations and quality improvement.

