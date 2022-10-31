We are pleased to welcome Nancy Belleman, Gwen Corley Creighton, Laura Novey, Becky Page and Cyndy Weldon-Lassiter to the Board. They join active Board members Taruna Aurora, Julie Cole, Kim Daniel, Ida Farinholt, Alison Fauls, Vanessa Hampton, Tammy Jackson, Sarah Kay, Lucille Lindamood, Nancy Lipscomb, Maggie McGeorge, Shekinah Mitchell, Caroline Noble, Helen Nunley, Jean Oakey, Tracey Ragsdale, Megan Rose, Paula Saylor-Robinson, Katherine Whitney, Lawson Wijesooriya and Michelle Wiltshire. Executive Director is Pem Hall. The mission of the Memorial Foundation for Children is to provide funds that support nonprofit organizations and their programs that focus on improving the lives of children from asset-limited households and under-resourced communities in the Richmond Metropolitan Area. www.mfcrichmond.org