Marsh McLennan Agency has promoted Mercer Ferguson to Business Insurance Sales Leader effective August 1. In this position, Mercer will play a key role in directing Marsh McLennan Agency's sales recruitment strategy and growth opportunities for clients. He will also collaborate with regional leadership in driving sales success and strategic planning to provide enhanced risk management services for clients and businesses. He will oversee the sales support teams and provide sales coaching, support, and feedback for all business insurance sales colleagues to help them better deliver Marsh McLennan Agency's capabilities to businesses across the Mid-Atlantic region. Mercer joined Marsh McLennan Agency in 2006 and has spent the last 17 years helping business insurance clients in the construction, real estate, and non-profit industries find coverage solutions that fit their unique needs. "We are thrilled that Mercer has accepted this responsibility for Marsh McLennan Agency in the Mid-Atlantic region and are confident he will excel in his new role," said Max Richardson, Executive Vice President and Business Insurance Practice Leader, "His leadership approach makes him ideally qualified to spearhead growth and development of our business insurance consultants at every level to best support our clients' risk management needs." Mercer is currently serving as the Richmond chapter of Habitat for Humanity's Board Chair.