MG Robert Dyess, Jr., USA (Ret.) has held command positions all over the world.

The Virginia War Memorial Foundation is proud to announce the election of MG Bo Dyess, USA (Ret.) to the Board of Directors, Class of 2024. A Virginia native, Dyess has devoted his professional life to public service.

Dyess served in the army for 36 years and currently works at Northrop Grumman in Fairfax. He joins a prestigious group of business and military leaders across the Commonwealth who serve on the Board and support the Memorial's programs.