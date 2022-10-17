 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Micah White

  • 0

Project Accountant and Business Consultant Director of Business Development, Metropolitan Business League Forward Foundation VA Forward Foundation proudly announces two new board members, Bo Brown and Micah White. Forward Foundation is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting working, single parents and their children in the Greater Richmond area who are amid financial crisis. As active community leaders and single fathers, Bo and Micah bring a wealth of knowledge and fresh perspective on the many challenges single parent led households face.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

John Spota

John Spota

Progressive Design is pleased to welcome John Spota as a Mechanical Designer. Spota graduated from VCU.

Jeff Nelson

joins Kahler Slater as National Business Development Director of Higher Education. Jeff is an accomplished leader with over 20 years of sales …

Rob Rini

Rob Rini

Marriott & Co., a middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Rob Rini as a Senior Analyst. Prior to joining Mar…

Erin Clapp, AIA

Erin Clapp, AIA

Joins Kahler Slater as Architect, Designer, and Planner. With over a decade of delivering patient care experiences, Erin joins our Healthcare …

Watch Now: Related Video

A1 Extra! Business reporter Sean Jones talks about covering Central Virginia's dynamic business scene | A1 Extra

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News