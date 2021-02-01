 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Lantz
0 comments

Michael Lantz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Lantz

Michael Lantz has partnered with Rand Robins to create a boutique plaintiff's personal injury firm. Lantz & Robins PC attorneys and staff specialize in personal injury, medical malpractice and nursing home negligence cases, representing injured people and the families of those killed by careless or reckless conduct. They will bring their extensive trial experience to bear for their clients, and welcome referrals from other attorneys, especially those unfamiliar with evaluating complex injury and death cases.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Samantha Sedivy
On the Move

Samantha Sedivy

Congratulations to Samantha Sedivy for her promotion to Associate in the Richmond office of Reed Smith. Samantha is a member of the Global Reg…

Alison Wickizer Toepp
On the Move

Alison Wickizer Toepp

Congratulations to Alison Wickizer Toepp for her promotion to Counsel in the Richmond office of Reed Smith. Alison is a member of the Global C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News