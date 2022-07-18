Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists (VCS) is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Michael Rehorn. Dr. Rehorn joins VCS following a fellowship in Clinical Cardiovascular Electrophysiology at Duke University School of Medicine. He is a board certified electrophysiologist with experience in pacemaker and ICD implantation and management of cardiac ablation therapy for all tachyarrhythmias and atrial fibrillation. Dr. Rehorn is available for patient consultations on the Southside of Richmond at the VCS Stony Point and Harbourside/Hull Street offices. To schedule, please call 804-323-5011.
Michael Rehorn, MD
