TowneBank announces the promotion of Michelle Mogel to vice president. Mogel is the financial literacy manager in Richmond and has been a member of the Towne family for 20 years. She created "Making Money Count," a financial literacy program taught to Richmond second graders. She is a graduate of Radford University.
Michelle Mogel
