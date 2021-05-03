SOAR365, a non-profit organization providing programs and services for individuals with disabilities, is pleased to announce that Michelle Thomson has been named Vice President of Community Engagement. In this role, Thomson will develop and lead all fundraising and volunteer engagement programs. Prior to joining SOAR365, Thomson held roles at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond and the YMCA of Greater Richmond. She holds degrees from Vanderbilt University and Georgia State University. For more information about SOAR365's programs and its Business Solutions division, visit www.soar365.org.