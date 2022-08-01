HKS has appointed Mike Drye, AIA, to Office Director of the global design firm's Richmond office. Mike will be the third generation of office leadership, following Chuck Means and Leslie Hanson. He will also continue as the regional Studio Practice Leader of Sports. HKS Richmond has delivered innovative Virginia projects for over 29 years, like the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU Pavilion and the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility at Virginia Tech. The team also designs unique projects throughout the US, like the FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches and the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Cancer Center Expansion. With new projects on the horizon, such as the Kalahari Virginia Resort, HKS Richmond has the expertise to deliver world-class designs across multiple sectors.
