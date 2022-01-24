 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Edwards, CPA, CFE
Mike Edwards, CPA, CFE

Mike Edwards, CPA, CFE

Meadows Urquhart Acree & Cook, LLP is excited to announce Mike has been named Partner in the firm. Mike has been the firm's director of assurance since his arrival 5 years ago. Mike has over 18 years of experience providing assurance, accounting and consulting services.

