Commonwealth Commercial Partners, a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, announces promotions in the Asset Management Group. Molly Bates was promoted to First Vice President in the Asset Management Group. Molly will have responsibility for growth with existing and new customers, along with developing team members and supporting them in pursuing their career goals. For more information, visit commonwealthcommercial.com.
Molly Bates
