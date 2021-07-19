Bay Capital Mortgage Corporation continues its growth initiative by announcing the addition of Monty Nelson to the Bay Capital Mortgage family. Monty will serve as Chief Production Officer and will be instrumental in Bay Capital's presence in the Virginia region through the Carolinas.

"We are thrilled to add Monty to our senior management team" said Tim Gough, CEO of Bay Capital. "Monty's extensive retail mortgage experience and business development skills will augment our expansion along the southeastern seaboard and develop strategic alliances in key markets".

From Monty, "After speaking with the Executives at Bay Capital Mortgage it was clear to me that their culture was tailored to exceed the expectations of the both the borrower and sales team. Leo, Tim, and Dan have discovered the recipe that enables Bay Capital Mortgage to offer extremely competitive interest rates coupled with one of the most aggressive compensation packages in the industry. This formula will certainly give us the tools to meet the needs of solid producers in the industry."