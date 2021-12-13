 Skip to main content
Natalie Retaleato
Natalie Retaleato

Natalie Retaleato

has joined NDP as a media coordinator. She will provide administrative support to the agency's media team. A graduate of JMU with a degree in communications, she worked most recently at the Addison Group in Washington, D.C. NDP is a full-service advertising and marketing agency headquartered in Richmond.

