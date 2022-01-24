ColonialWebb is pleased to announce the promotion of Nathan Wethington to Vice President, Mission Critical. Nathan started in 2011 as a graduate of UVA's Mechanical Engineering School and began his career as a Preconstruction Engineer. In 2020, Nathan took operational command of the company's work at Facebook, and he became the General Manager for the Mission Critical business in 2021. Under Nathan's leadership, ColonialWebb's Mission Critical business is expected to expand and continue contributing to the company in a significant way.
Nathan Wethington
