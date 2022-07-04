Nayef Abouzaki MD, FACC, FSCAI, RPVI

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Nayef Abouzaki to the Stony Point office. Dr. Nayef Abouzaki is a board certified interventional cardiologist with specialty training in complex coronary interventions and peripheral vascular intervention. He has a particular interest in limb salvage therapies and coronary chronic total occlusion revascularization. Dr. Abouzaki is available for patient consultations on the Southside of Richmond at the VCS Stony Point office. To schedule, please call 804-323-5011.