Ned Rider was recently named a Vice President at Scott Insurance. Rider joined Scott in 2013 and is located in the company's Richmond office. As a Risk Advisor, he serves the risk management and insurance needs of middle-market companies in a variety of industries, with a specialized practice serving the hospitality industry. Rider partners with his clients to proactively manage risks and build safety-focused workplace cultures, reducing their total cost of risk. He helps clients obtain the best-possible coverage while structuring and financing their insurance programs strategically. Ned Rider can be reached at 804-441-6830 or nrider@scottins.com. Scott Insurance, headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., is one of the largest independent agencies in the Southeast.