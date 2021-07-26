TowneBank welcomes Neil Coffield as vice president. Coffield is a treasury sales officer based at TowneBank's Gateway office in Richmond. He is a graduate of Franklin University and a Certified Treasury Professional with nearly 20 years of financial experience. Community work includes serving on the board of Coastal Women's Shelter.
Neil Coffield
