Nikki Blakemore
TowneBank welcomes Nikki Blakemore as vice president. She has 25 years of financial experience and serves as branch manager of the TowneBank office in Stony Point. Blakemore volunteers with the United Way, Stop Hunger Now, Chesterfield Christmas Mother, and the Teach Children to Save Program.

