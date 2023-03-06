has joined NDP, a full-service advertising and marketing firm in Richmond, as an Account Supervisor. A graduate of Virginia Tech, he will lead strategic initiatives for client marketing and advertising campaigns. In addition, NDP promoted Betsy Fodor to Vice President of Finance and Human Resources. She has been with NDP for 16 years. Taylor Miles was promoted to Vice President of Consumer Engagement. She joined NDP in 2018. Wendy Wyne was promoted to Vice President of Operations and Production. She has been with NDP since 2021. Learn more at ndp.agency.