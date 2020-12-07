 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaryz Martinez
0 comments

Omaryz Martinez

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Omaryz Martinez

TowneBank welcomes Omaryz Martinez as assistant vice president and branch manager of TowneBank's Chesterfield Financial Center. She has six years of banking experience and attended Virginia State University. In the community, Martinez volunteers with Elk Hill Camp and the Salvation Army.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelly Fitzgerald
On the Move

Kelly Fitzgerald

MEDARVA Healthcare has hired Kelly Fitzgerald as the Radiology Technologist for the organization's new MEDARVA Imaging Center. In her position…

David Craig Landin
On the Move

David Craig Landin

David Craig Landin has established the Landin Law Group, PLLC, whose primary office is located in Richmond, VA.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News