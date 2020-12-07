TowneBank welcomes Omaryz Martinez as assistant vice president and branch manager of TowneBank's Chesterfield Financial Center. She has six years of banking experience and attended Virginia State University. In the community, Martinez volunteers with Elk Hill Camp and the Salvation Army.
Omaryz Martinez
