CFP®, ADPA® Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC Kasch, Levitch, McAleer & Associates McAleer has 28 years of experience and was named to the list of "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" by Forbes again in 2023. This is his 5th year on the list. The list recognizes advisors based on assets under management and experience. McAleer is a partner at Kasch, Levitch, McAleer & Associates which was also was named to the "Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams" in 2023 for their ability to serve a full range of clients' financial needs and one-on-one relationships with clients.