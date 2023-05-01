CFP®, ADPA® Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC Kasch, Levitch, McAleer & Associates McAleer has 28 years of experience and was named to the list of "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" by Forbes again in 2023. This is his 5th year on the list. The list recognizes advisors based on assets under management and experience. McAleer is a partner at Kasch, Levitch, McAleer & Associates which was also was named to the "Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams" in 2023 for their ability to serve a full range of clients' financial needs and one-on-one relationships with clients.
Pat McAleer
Richmond Region Tourism is thrilled to announce that Mike Kerr has joined the team as Director of Finance.
Joyner Fine Properties is pleased to announce that Cameron has joined the Hancock Village office.
Joyner Fine Properties is pleased to announce that Joi has joined the Hancock Village office.