Pat McAleer

CFP®, ADPA® Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC Kasch, Levitch, McAleer & Associates McAleer has 27 years of experience and was named to the list of "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" by Forbes magazine again in 2022. Rankings are based on data from thousands of advisors. The list recognizes advisors who demonstrate high levels of assets under management and experience. McAleer was chosen based on his professionalism, his ability to serve a full range of clients' financial needs and his one-on-one relationships with clients.