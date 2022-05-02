CFP®, ADPA® Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC Kasch, Levitch, McAleer & Associates McAleer has 27 years of experience and was named to the list of "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" by Forbes magazine again in 2022. Rankings are based on data from thousands of advisors. The list recognizes advisors who demonstrate high levels of assets under management and experience. McAleer was chosen based on his professionalism, his ability to serve a full range of clients' financial needs and his one-on-one relationships with clients.
Pat McAleer
Related to this story
Most Popular
Quinn Evans, an architecture, interior design, planning, landscape architecture, and historic preservation firm, has announced that Susan Pryo…
ARCO Design/Build Industrial is proud to recognize Drew Enstice as Director of Business Development. He oversees the development process and t…
SOAR365 is pleased to announce that Bill Slate is now Vice President and Chief Information Officer. He will oversee bringing our Information T…
NDP, a full-service advertising and marketing agency headquartered in Richmond, has announced the promotions of four team members in Richmond.