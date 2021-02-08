 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paul Coviello
0 comments

Paul Coviello

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Coviello

Epoxy Flooring & Polished Concrete Divisions DMA Floors > We are excited that Paul Coviello has joined our team to meet the growing need for epoxy/resinous flooring and polished concrete. Paul brings 26 yrs of experience and has extensive knowledge in construction: (1) evaluating concrete slabs, (2) supporting the A&D community in the design and documentation of polished concrete specifications, and (3) helping customers get the right finished concrete floor for their specific need. https://dmafloors.com -- #dmafloors

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brian Pulsifer, PE
On the Move

Brian Pulsifer, PE

HG Design Studio, a creative civil engineering and landscape architecture firm, announces the addition of Brian Pulsifer, PE, as Assistant Dir…

Rand Robins
On the Move

Rand Robins

Rand Robins has partnered with Michael Lantz to create a boutique plaintiff's personal injury firm. Lantz & Robins PC attorneys and staff …

Michael Lantz
On the Move

Michael Lantz

Michael Lantz has partnered with Rand Robins to create a boutique plaintiff's personal injury firm. Lantz & Robins PC attorneys and staff …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News