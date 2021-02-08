Epoxy Flooring & Polished Concrete Divisions DMA Floors > We are excited that Paul Coviello has joined our team to meet the growing need for epoxy/resinous flooring and polished concrete. Paul brings 26 yrs of experience and has extensive knowledge in construction: (1) evaluating concrete slabs, (2) supporting the A&D community in the design and documentation of polished concrete specifications, and (3) helping customers get the right finished concrete floor for their specific need. https://dmafloors.com -- #dmafloors
