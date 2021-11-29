 Skip to main content
Paul Melnick, Jr.
Paul Melnick, Jr.

Paul Melnick, Jr

Virginia Home for Boys and Girls is a nonprofit that has been serving children in crisis since 1846. We now provide transitional living services in group homes to youth 11-17; an Independent Living Arrangement in apartments to youth 17-21 who are aging out of foster care; and emergency housing to young adults 18-25 who identify as LGBTQ+. We also offer a specialized K-12 school and therapeutic resource center. We are constantly evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of our community.

Paul Melnick, Jr. was elected member of the Board. Paul is the President of Juno Financial Group.

