Peggy Roisch

Peggy Roisch

Juno Financial Group, a Richmond-based firm specializing in wealth and asset management as well as 401k management and financial planning, announces new hires and a promotion to support the company's strategic growth initiatives. "These dedicated leaders are committed to our mission of providing comprehensive retirement plan management for employers and also offering strategic wealth planning for individuals and families," said Paul J. Melnick, Jr., President and CEO. Visit www.junofinancialgroup.com.

Peggy Roisch was hired as Retirement Plan Specialist.

