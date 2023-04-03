voted to both Best Lawyers in America and SuperLawyers, has recently joined the Johnson Injury Firm. "With over two decades of experience, Penn brings a wealth of knowledge and skill that will be invaluable to our team," said Connor Johnson, Managing Partner of the Johnson Injury Firm. "He has a proven track record of successfully representing clients in a variety of personal injury cases, including car accidents, slips and falls, medical malpractice, and more. He will use his experience to help us expand our capabilities and better serve our clients." "I am very excited to join the Johnson Injury Firm," stated Crawford, who holds a bachelor's degree from East Carolina University and a law degree from the University of Richmond. "The firm has a rock-solid reputation in the legal community and has given unparalleled individual customer service and passionate representation to its loyal clientele. I am looking forward to continuing the traditions that have made the Johnson Injury Firm the premier law firm for personal injury." The Johnson Injury Firm's mission is to provide the best possible legal representation to individuals who have been injured through the negligence of others...and do it at a reasonable cost. Visit thejohnsoninjuryfirm.com.