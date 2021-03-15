Morton is pleased to announce that Pete Christopoulos has joined the company as its new Chief Operating Officer. Christopoulos brings to the trusted IT staffing firm over 20 years of experience in the industry and is excited to expand the company's presence. themortonway.com
