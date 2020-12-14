 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peyton W. Martin, PE
0 comments

Peyton W. Martin, PE

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Peyton W. Martin, PE

Peyton W. Martin, PE has joined Austin Brockenbrough & Associates, LLC as the Mechanical Engineering Lead for HVAC/Plumbing in their Buildings Group. Peyton has a BS in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and is a registered professional engineer in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Peyton has been involved with the HVAC industry in the Richmond area for many years in various roles with construction, equipment sales, and design firms. He was most recently with Dunlap & Partners Engineers. Peyton is married with three children, and he wishes he could work on his golf game more.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omaryz Martinez
On the Move

Omaryz Martinez

TowneBank welcomes Omaryz Martinez as assistant vice president and branch manager of TowneBank's Chesterfield Financial Center. She has six ye…

Cassidy Redenz
On the Move

Cassidy Redenz

MEDARVA Healthcare has hired Cassidy Redenz as the Director of Business Development and Physician Network for its two Surgery Centers and new …

David Craig Landin
On the Move

David Craig Landin

David Craig Landin has established the Landin Law Group, PLLC, whose primary office is located in Richmond, VA.

Mark Crutcher, CPCU
On the Move

Mark Crutcher, CPCU

Mark Crutcher, CPCU, is joining Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia in a newly created position as Vice President, Innovation and Marketing. …

Cassidy Redenz
On the Move

Cassidy Redenz

MEDARVA Healthcare has hired Cassidy Redenz as the Director of Business Development and Physician Network for its two Surgery Centers and new …

Angie Collins
On the Move

Angie Collins

TowneBank welcomes Angie Collins as senior vice president, private banker. She is based at TowneBank's Chesterfield Financial Center. Collins …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News