Peyton W. Martin, PE has joined Austin Brockenbrough & Associates, LLC as the Mechanical Engineering Lead for HVAC/Plumbing in their Buildings Group. Peyton has a BS in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and is a registered professional engineer in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Peyton has been involved with the HVAC industry in the Richmond area for many years in various roles with construction, equipment sales, and design firms. He was most recently with Dunlap & Partners Engineers. Peyton is married with three children, and he wishes he could work on his golf game more.