TowneBank welcomes Rachel Taylor as vice president. She is the branch manager of the TowneBank location on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield. Taylor brings 12 years of banking industry experience to TowneBank. Active in the community, she volunteers with the Salvation Army, Feed More, and Family Lifeline.
Rachel Taylor
